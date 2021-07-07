Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Just Got Our Attention

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) went down by -1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.57. The company’s stock price has collected -8.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/30/21 that Paysafe to Enable Online Cash Payments on Microsoft Store on Xbox

Is It Worth Investing in Paysafe Limited (NYSE :PSFE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Paysafe Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.75, which is $5.18 above the current price. PSFE currently public float of 164.47M and currently shorts hold a 13.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSFE was 7.53M shares.

PSFE’s Market Performance

PSFE stocks went down by -8.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.24% and a quarterly performance of -21.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.34% for Paysafe Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.65% for PSFE stocks with a simple moving average of -15.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSFE stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for PSFE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PSFE in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $15 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSFE reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PSFE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 18th, 2021.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to PSFE, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on June 01st of the current year.

PSFE Trading at -7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -8.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSFE fell by -8.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.62. In addition, Paysafe Limited saw -25.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSFE

Based on Paysafe Limited (PSFE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.