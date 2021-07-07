Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for The Western Union Company (WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) went down by -1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.61. The company’s stock price has collected 0.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/29/21 that Western Union Collaborates with Leading French Fintech Linxo to Launch Digital Money Transfers

Is It Worth Investing in The Western Union Company (NYSE :WU) Right Now?

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WU is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for The Western Union Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.17, which is $3.16 above the current price. WU currently public float of 407.17M and currently shorts hold a 8.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WU was 4.05M shares.

WU’s Market Performance

WU stocks went up by 0.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.27% and a quarterly performance of -8.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.87% for The Western Union Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.63% for WU stocks with a simple moving average of -1.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WU stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WU by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WU in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $25 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to WU, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

WU Trading at -6.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.74. In addition, The Western Union Company saw 4.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WU starting from Agrawal Rajesh K., who sale 2,129 shares at the price of $25.00 back on May 18. After this action, Agrawal Rajesh K. now owns 434,976 shares of The Western Union Company, valued at $53,225 using the latest closing price.

Agrawal Rajesh K., the CFO of The Western Union Company, sale 109,510 shares at $24.95 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Agrawal Rajesh K. is holding 434,976 shares at $2,732,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.80 for the present operating margin

+36.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Western Union Company stands at +15.43. The total capital return value is set at 29.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.85. Equity return is now at value 751.10, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Western Union Company (WU), the company’s capital structure generated 1,769.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.65. Total debt to assets is 34.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,430.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30.