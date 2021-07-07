Is Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) a Keeper?

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) went down by -9.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $160.68. Press Release reported on 06/23/21 that ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Wunong Net Technology Company Limited Investors With Losses Over $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – WNW

Is It Worth Investing in Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ :WNW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of WNW was 1.14M shares.

WNW’s Market Performance

WNW stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.88% and a quarterly performance of -30.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.68% for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.58% for WNW stocks with a simple moving average of -55.35% for the last 200 days.

WNW Trading at -1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.23%, as shares surge +6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNW remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.94. In addition, Wunong Net Technology Company Limited saw -80.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.11 for the present operating margin

+18.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited stands at -10.02. The total capital return value is set at -22.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.75.

Based on Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW), the company’s capital structure generated 16.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.41. Total debt to assets is 7.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 42.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.