Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP)?

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) went down by -5.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.05. The company’s stock price has collected -4.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/23/21 that Survey Reveals Americans Think They’re Aging Faster Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Is It Worth Investing in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE :ATIP) Right Now?

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.67. Today, the average trading volume of ATIP was 822.91K shares.

ATIP’s Market Performance

ATIP stocks went down by -4.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.61% and a quarterly performance of -14.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.72% for ATI Physical Therapy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.16% for ATIP stocks with a simple moving average of -17.14% for the last 200 days.

ATIP Trading at -13.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares sank -14.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATIP fell by -4.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.53. In addition, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. saw -20.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATIP

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.