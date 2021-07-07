Is Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) a Keeper?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) went down by -5.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.67. The company’s stock price has collected -6.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/30/21 that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Completes the Sale of the Hotel Indigo San Diego Gaslamp Quarter and Courtyard Washington Capitol Hill Navy Yard

Is It Worth Investing in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE :PK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PK is at 2.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $23.29, which is $4.35 above the current price. PK currently public float of 233.84M and currently shorts hold a 6.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PK was 2.35M shares.

PK’s Market Performance

PK stocks went down by -6.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.09% and a quarterly performance of -11.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 100.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.60% for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.27% for PK stocks with a simple moving average of 7.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PK stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for PK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PK in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $26 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PK reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $9.25. The rating they have provided for PK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to PK, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

PK Trading at -9.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -11.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PK fell by -6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.12. In addition, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw 12.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PK starting from SADOVE STEPHEN I, who sale 7,645 shares at the price of $21.77 back on May 14. After this action, SADOVE STEPHEN I now owns 47,165 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., valued at $166,432 using the latest closing price.

SADOVE STEPHEN I, the Director of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., sale 11,248 shares at $21.43 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that SADOVE STEPHEN I is holding 54,810 shares at $241,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63.97 for the present operating margin

-53.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at -169.01. The total capital return value is set at -5.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.90. Equity return is now at value -18.80, with -8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK), the company’s capital structure generated 109.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.30. Total debt to assets is 50.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.