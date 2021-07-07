Is Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) a Keeper?

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) went up by 21.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.98. The company’s stock price has collected -0.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Thinking about buying stock in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, RealNetworks, Vaxart, Clover Health, or Viewray?

Is It Worth Investing in Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :OPNT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPNT is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.00. OPNT currently public float of 4.02M and currently shorts hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPNT was 36.75K shares.

OPNT’s Market Performance

OPNT stocks went down by -0.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.84% and a quarterly performance of 23.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.12% for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.58% for OPNT stocks with a simple moving average of 54.81% for the last 200 days.

OPNT Trading at 25.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares surge +32.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPNT rose by +23.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.75. In addition, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 65.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPNT starting from MacDougall Ann L., who sale 6,606 shares at the price of $11.07 back on Mar 17. After this action, MacDougall Ann L. now owns 20,838 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $73,128 using the latest closing price.

Silver Gabrielle Alison, the Director of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 7,157 shares at $11.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Silver Gabrielle Alison is holding 16,478 shares at $79,228 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.56 for the present operating margin

+79.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -6.28. The total capital return value is set at -5.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.19. Equity return is now at value -8.70, with -6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT), the company’s capital structure generated 53.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.85. Total debt to assets is 31.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.21.