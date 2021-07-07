Is Dropbox Inc. (DBX) a Keeper?

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) went up by 0.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.21. The company’s stock price has collected 1.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/30/21 that Skillsoft Acquires Pluma to Expand Leadership Development Capabilities

Is It Worth Investing in Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ :DBX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DBX is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Dropbox Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.43, which is $1.27 above the current price. DBX currently public float of 302.97M and currently shorts hold a 9.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBX was 5.53M shares.

DBX’s Market Performance

DBX stocks went up by 1.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.42% and a quarterly performance of 11.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.98% for Dropbox Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.00% for DBX stocks with a simple moving average of 30.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for DBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DBX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $35 based on the research report published on June 11th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBX reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for DBX stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on May 14th, 2021.

DBX Trading at 11.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX rose by +1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.80. In addition, Dropbox Inc. saw 39.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Regan Timothy, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $30.34 back on Jul 01. After this action, Regan Timothy now owns 442,520 shares of Dropbox Inc., valued at $91,020 using the latest closing price.

Regan Timothy, the Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox Inc., sale 1,523 shares at $30.08 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that Regan Timothy is holding 445,520 shares at $45,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.33 for the present operating margin

+78.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc. stands at -13.39. The total capital return value is set at 7.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.53. Equity return is now at value -52.10, with -8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Dropbox Inc. (DBX), the company’s capital structure generated 335.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.03. Total debt to assets is 46.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 278.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.