Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Vy Global Growth (VYGG)

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.74. The company’s stock price has collected 0.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/04/21 that Vy Global Growth Announces Receipt of Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing

Is It Worth Investing in Vy Global Growth (NYSE :VYGG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Vy Global Growth declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VYGG currently public float of 34.93M and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VYGG was 203.33K shares.

VYGG’s Market Performance

VYGG stocks went up by 0.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.21% and a quarterly performance of -1.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.70% for Vy Global Growth. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.32% for VYGG stocks with a simple moving average of -4.76% for the last 200 days.

VYGG Trading at 0.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.58%, as shares sank -0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYGG rose by +0.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.99. In addition, Vy Global Growth saw -3.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VYGG

Based on Vy Global Growth (VYGG), the company’s capital structure generated 4.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.30.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.38.