Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) went up by 7.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.50. The company’s stock price has collected -8.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/16/21 that CORRECTING AND REPLACING:/ WM Holding Company, LLC, a Leading Technology Platform to the Cannabis Industry, Completes Business Combination With Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

Is It Worth Investing in WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :MAPS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for WM Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of MAPS was 353.06K shares.

MAPS’s Market Performance

MAPS stocks went down by -8.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.31% and a quarterly performance of -13.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.27% for WM Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.70% for MAPS stocks with a simple moving average of 11.78% for the last 200 days.

MAPS Trading at 5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAPS fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.41. In addition, WM Technology Inc. saw 30.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAPS

The total capital return value is set at -1.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

