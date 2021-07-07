Here’s How Your Trade Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) Aggressively Right Now

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) went down by -10.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.99. The company’s stock price has collected -16.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/12/21 that Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX :BRN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRN is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Barnwell Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BRN currently public float of 3.78M and currently shorts hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRN was 1.05M shares.

BRN’s Market Performance

BRN stocks went down by -16.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.15% and a quarterly performance of -5.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 184.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.35% for Barnwell Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.81% for BRN stocks with a simple moving average of 23.71% for the last 200 days.

BRN Trading at -10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.88%, as shares sank -18.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRN fell by -16.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +259.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.09. In addition, Barnwell Industries Inc. saw 109.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRN starting from O’Malley Peter J., who purchase 1,694 shares at the price of $2.78 back on Jun 18. After this action, O’Malley Peter J. now owns 9,140 shares of Barnwell Industries Inc., valued at $4,710 using the latest closing price.

GROSSMAN KENNETH S, the Director of Barnwell Industries Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.87 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that GROSSMAN KENNETH S is holding 15,000 shares at $14,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.58 for the present operating margin

+19.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barnwell Industries Inc. stands at -26.39. Equity return is now at value 162.30, with -20.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.