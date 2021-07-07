DocuSign Inc. (DOCU): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) went up by 3.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $290.23. The company’s stock price has collected 1.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that Avanquest, the Software Publishing Division of Claranova, Launches SignPDF(R), a New Digital Signature Solution

Is It Worth Investing in DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ :DOCU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for DocuSign Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $276.61, which is -$12.01 below the current price. DOCU currently public float of 190.50M and currently shorts hold a 4.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOCU was 2.91M shares.

DOCU’s Market Performance

DOCU stocks went up by 1.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.56% and a quarterly performance of 40.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.35% for DocuSign Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.83% for DOCU stocks with a simple moving average of 27.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCU stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for DOCU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DOCU in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $280 based on the research report published on June 11th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCU reach a price target of $275. The rating they have provided for DOCU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to DOCU, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on April 08th of the current year.

DOCU Trading at 26.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +19.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCU rose by +1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $267.17. In addition, DocuSign Inc. saw 29.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCU starting from Salem Enrique T, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $277.40 back on Jul 01. After this action, Salem Enrique T now owns 149,620 shares of DocuSign Inc., valued at $2,773,976 using the latest closing price.

Salem Enrique T, the Director of DocuSign Inc., sale 37,464 shares at $259.58 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that Salem Enrique T is holding 662,500 shares at $9,724,914 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.42 for the present operating margin

+73.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocuSign Inc. stands at -16.74. The total capital return value is set at -13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.60. Equity return is now at value -54.50, with -9.30 for asset returns.

Based on DocuSign Inc. (DOCU), the company’s capital structure generated 281.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.76. Total debt to assets is 39.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 264.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.