Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)?

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) went up by 1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.69. The company’s stock price has collected -0.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/30/21 that Crossover Energy Partners Teams Up with KKR to Accelerate The Clean Energy Transition

Is It Worth Investing in NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE :NEE) Right Now?

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEE is at 0.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for NextEra Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $87.89, which is $14.57 above the current price. NEE currently public float of 1.96B and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEE was 7.55M shares.

NEE’s Market Performance

NEE stocks went down by -0.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.86% and a quarterly performance of -3.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.66% for NextEra Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.12% for NEE stocks with a simple moving average of -0.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEE stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for NEE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEE in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $85 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2021.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEE reach a price target of $88. The rating they have provided for NEE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2021.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to NEE, setting the target price at $229 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

NEE Trading at 1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEE fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.71. In addition, NextEra Energy Inc. saw -2.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEE starting from Caplan Deborah H, who sale 6,896 shares at the price of $75.00 back on Jun 28. After this action, Caplan Deborah H now owns 116,443 shares of NextEra Energy Inc., valued at $517,200 using the latest closing price.

KETCHUM JOHN W, the President & CEO of Sub of NextEra Energy Inc., sale 12,155 shares at $73.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that KETCHUM JOHN W is holding 97,046 shares at $892,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.57 for the present operating margin

+33.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Inc. stands at +17.09. The total capital return value is set at 4.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.79. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE), the company’s capital structure generated 133.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.12. Total debt to assets is 38.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.