A Lesson to Learn: Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) went up by 30.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.24. The company’s stock price has collected 15.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Virpax Pharmaceuticals Provides Progress Update on Product Candidates

Is It Worth Investing in Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :VRPX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VRPX currently public float of 2.06M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRPX was 358.59K shares.

VRPX’s Market Performance

VRPX stocks went up by 15.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.76% and a quarterly performance of -3.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.16% for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 39.09% for VRPX stocks with a simple moving average of 27.14% for the last 200 days.

VRPX Trading at 40.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.32%, as shares surge +0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRPX rose by +12.59%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.25. In addition, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -30.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRPX starting from Jambulingam Thani, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $7.16 back on Feb 17. After this action, Jambulingam Thani now owns 100 shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $716 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRPX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.