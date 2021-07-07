A Lesson to Learn: dMY Technology Group Inc. IV (DMYQ)

dMY Technology Group Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) went up by 2.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.48. The company’s stock price has collected -0.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing
Is It Worth Investing in dMY Technology Group Inc. IV (NYSE :DMYQ) Right Now?
DMYQ currently public float of 25.88M and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DMYQ was 41.68K shares.
DMYQ’s Market Performance
The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.10% for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.83% for DMYQ stocks with a simple moving average of 1.91% for the last 200 days.
DMYQ Trading at 1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought DMYQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.10% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 1.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.72%, as shares surge +0.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days.
During the last 5 trading sessions, DMYQ rose by +1.37%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.87. In addition, dMY Technology Group Inc. IV saw -0.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.