Why Passage Bio Inc. (PASG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) went up by 3.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.87. The company’s stock price has collected 11.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that Derrell D. Porter, M.D., Elected to Board of Directors of Passage Bio

Is It Worth Investing in Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :PASG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Passage Bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.86. PASG currently public float of 47.28M and currently shorts hold a 8.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PASG was 374.99K shares.

PASG’s Market Performance

PASG stocks went up by 11.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.57% and a quarterly performance of -14.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.53% for Passage Bio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.11% for PASG stocks with a simple moving average of -16.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PASG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PASG stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PASG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PASG in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $29 based on the research report published on July 01st of the current year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PASG reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for PASG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to PASG, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

PASG Trading at 2.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PASG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.56%, as shares surge +24.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PASG rose by +11.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.12. In addition, Passage Bio Inc. saw -39.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PASG starting from Morris Richard Steven, who purchase 2,171 shares at the price of $13.82 back on May 21. After this action, Morris Richard Steven now owns 5,454 shares of Passage Bio Inc., valued at $30,000 using the latest closing price.

Romano Gary, the Chief Medical Officer of Passage Bio Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $21.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Romano Gary is holding 0 shares at $211,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PASG

The total capital return value is set at -90.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.34. Equity return is now at value -36.90, with -34.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.98.