TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) went up by 42.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.34. The company's stock price has collected 45.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :TATT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TATT is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for TAT Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TATT currently public float of 2.76M and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TATT was 643.44K shares.

TATT’s Market Performance

TATT stocks went up by 45.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.94% and a quarterly performance of 65.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 127.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.24% for TAT Technologies Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 44.87% for TATT stocks with a simple moving average of 63.73% for the last 200 days.

TATT Trading at 52.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TATT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.32% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.44%, as shares surge +45.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TATT rose by +45.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.96. In addition, TAT Technologies Ltd. saw 86.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TATT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.95 for the present operating margin

+11.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for TAT Technologies Ltd. stands at -4.62. The total capital return value is set at -3.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.86. Equity return is now at value -6.30, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT), the company’s capital structure generated 19.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.04. Total debt to assets is 13.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.