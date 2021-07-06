Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Gevo Inc. (GEVO)

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) went down by -6.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.57. The company’s stock price has collected -15.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/30/21 that Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in a Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on Thursday, July 01, 2021 at 4:00 pm EDT

Is It Worth Investing in Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ :GEVO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GEVO is at 3.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Gevo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.00. GEVO currently public float of 188.44M and currently shorts hold a 10.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GEVO was 11.61M shares.

GEVO’s Market Performance

GEVO stocks went down by -15.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.03% and a quarterly performance of -22.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 1310.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.35% for Gevo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.21% for GEVO stocks with a simple moving average of 18.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEVO

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEVO reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for GEVO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 09th, 2018.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to GEVO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

GEVO Trading at -4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, as shares sank -9.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEVO fell by -15.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +685.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.02. In addition, Gevo Inc. saw 62.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GEVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-471.12 for the present operating margin

-174.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gevo Inc. stands at -725.90. The total capital return value is set at -22.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.52. Equity return is now at value -17.50, with -16.50 for asset returns.

Based on Gevo Inc. (GEVO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.13. Total debt to assets is 1.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.88.