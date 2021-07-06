NIO Inc. (NIO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) went down by -0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.99. The company’s stock price has collected 11.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/02/21 that Tesla Reported Record Deliveries. Why That’s Not Good Enough.

Is It Worth Investing in NIO Inc. (NYSE :NIO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for NIO Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $378.21, which is $4.09 above the current price. NIO currently public float of 1.35B and currently shorts hold a 4.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NIO was 70.46M shares.

NIO’s Market Performance

NIO stocks went up by 11.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.23% and a quarterly performance of 28.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 437.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.92% for NIO Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.36% for NIO stocks with a simple moving average of 20.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NIO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $58.30 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2021.

CLSA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NIO reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for NIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to NIO, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

NIO Trading at 23.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares surge +20.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO rose by +11.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +165.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.51. In addition, NIO Inc. saw 3.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.97 for the present operating margin

+7.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIO Inc. stands at -34.51. The total capital return value is set at -18.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.08. Equity return is now at value -62.30, with -20.20 for asset returns.

Based on NIO Inc. (NIO), the company’s capital structure generated 35.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.95. Total debt to assets is 17.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.