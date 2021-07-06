Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) went down by -7.54%. The company’s stock price has collected -31.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that George Palikaras Reports Holdings in Meta Materials Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ :MMAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMAT is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Meta Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.57. MMAT currently public float of 35.14M and currently shorts hold a 21.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMAT was 16.66M shares.

MMAT’s Market Performance

MMAT stocks went down by -31.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.55% and a quarterly performance of 86.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 863.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.94% for Meta Materials Inc..

Volatility was left at 19.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.62%, as shares surge +20.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMAT fell by -31.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,070.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.18. In addition, Meta Materials Inc. saw 381.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2245.46 for the present operating margin

-421.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Materials Inc. stands at -6609.76. The total capital return value is set at -12.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.54. Equity return is now at value -44.70, with -28.10 for asset returns.

Based on Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 130.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.69. Total debt to assets is 51.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 413.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.