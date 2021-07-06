Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) went up by 15.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.77. The company’s stock price has collected 13.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/02/21 that Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ :SHEN) Right Now?

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 516.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHEN is at 0.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.00, which is -$13.48 below the current price. SHEN currently public float of 47.95M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHEN was 188.73K shares.

SHEN’s Market Performance

SHEN stocks went up by 13.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.68% and a quarterly performance of 13.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.05% for SHEN stocks with a simple moving average of 21.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHEN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SHEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SHEN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $47 based on the research report published on May 14th of the current year 2021.

BWS Financial, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHEN reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for SHEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2021.

BWS Financial gave a rating of “Sell” to SHEN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on May 01st of the previous year.

SHEN Trading at 14.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.07% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +11.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHEN rose by +13.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.67. In addition, Shenandoah Telecommunications Company saw 31.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHEN starting from Heimbach David L, who sale 5,331 shares at the price of $50.34 back on Jun 10. After this action, Heimbach David L now owns 0 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, valued at $268,356 using the latest closing price.

Whitaker Thomas A, the VP – Corporate Development of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, sale 6,627 shares at $50.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Whitaker Thomas A is holding 31,449 shares at $335,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.52 for the present operating margin

+37.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company stands at +1.19. The total capital return value is set at -0.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.25.

Based on Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN), the company’s capital structure generated 126.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.89. Total debt to assets is 33.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.