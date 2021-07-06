Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) went up by 1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.90. The company’s stock price has collected 1.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/29/21 that TDG Gold Corp. Signs LOI to Acquire Advanced Exploration & Development Nueva Esperanza Silver-Gold Project in the Maricunga Belt, Chile – Includes Historical M&I Resource of 68.6 Million Ounces Silver and 400,000 Ounces Gold

Is It Worth Investing in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE :GFI) Right Now?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GFI is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Gold Fields Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.26, which is $3.73 above the current price. GFI currently public float of 862.71M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GFI was 7.40M shares.

GFI’s Market Performance

GFI stocks went up by 1.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.90% and a quarterly performance of -10.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for Gold Fields Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.48% for GFI stocks with a simple moving average of -10.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFI

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GFI reach a price target of $14.50. The rating they have provided for GFI stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on September 15th, 2020.

GFI Trading at -12.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -20.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI rose by +1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.70. In addition, Gold Fields Limited saw -0.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.31 for the present operating margin

+43.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Fields Limited stands at +18.58. The total capital return value is set at 31.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.07. Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Gold Fields Limited (GFI), the company’s capital structure generated 53.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.80. Total debt to assets is 26.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.