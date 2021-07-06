Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) went up by 0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.14. The company’s stock price has collected 1.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/01/21 that The Beach Boys Launch Exclusive Siriusxm Radio Channel ‘Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel’

Is It Worth Investing in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SIRI) Right Now?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 736.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIRI is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.16, which is $0.53 above the current price. SIRI currently public float of 889.31M and currently shorts hold a 17.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIRI was 20.73M shares.

SIRI’s Market Performance

SIRI stocks went up by 1.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.92% and a quarterly performance of 5.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.54% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.11% for SIRI stocks with a simple moving average of 8.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIRI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SIRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SIRI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7.25 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIRI reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for SIRI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to SIRI, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 23rd of the previous year.

SIRI Trading at 5.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.57. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. saw 4.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIRI starting from MEYER JAMES E, who sale 585,677 shares at the price of $7.11 back on Jun 09. After this action, MEYER JAMES E now owns 3,726,566 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., valued at $4,164,749 using the latest closing price.

HOLDEN JAMES P, the Director of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., sale 28,919 shares at $6.39 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that HOLDEN JAMES P is holding 258,142 shares at $184,821 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.16 for the present operating margin

+44.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stands at +1.63. The total capital return value is set at 26.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.85. Equity return is now at value -3.50, with 0.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.