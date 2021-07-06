Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) went down by -16.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.35. The company’s stock price has collected -18.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/01/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Kintara Therapeutics, US Well Services, Transocean, Marathon Oil, or Cerevel Therapeutics?

Is It Worth Investing in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :KTRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KTRA is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.31. KTRA currently public float of 28.97M and currently shorts hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KTRA was 1.24M shares.

KTRA’s Market Performance

KTRA stocks went down by -18.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.72% and a quarterly performance of 4.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 207.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.71% for Kintara Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.89% for KTRA stocks with a simple moving average of 16.45% for the last 200 days.

KTRA Trading at 16.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.13%, as shares surge +19.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTRA fell by -18.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0035. In addition, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. saw 50.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KTRA

The total capital return value is set at -730.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -818.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.