Is a Correction Looming Ahead for EVgo Inc. (EVGO)

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) went up by 5.15%. The company’s stock price has collected -6.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/02/21 that EVgo Goes Public After SPAC Merger. Expect the Stock to Pop.

Is It Worth Investing in EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ :EVGO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for EVgo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00. EVGO currently public float of 16.91M and currently shorts hold a 15.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVGO was 675.62K shares.

EVGO’s Market Performance

EVGO stocks went down by -6.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.24% and a quarterly performance of 15.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.61% for EVgo Inc..

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares surge +7.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVGO fell by -6.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.43. In addition, EVgo Inc. saw 40.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.