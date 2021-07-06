Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for PFSweb Inc. (PFSW)

PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) went up by 39.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.89. The company’s stock price has collected -0.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Dentsu Group Strengthens Merkle’s Experience and Commerce Capabilities With LiveArea Acquisition

Is It Worth Investing in PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ :PFSW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFSW is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for PFSweb Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.67, which is -$0.92 below the current price. PFSW currently public float of 14.76M and currently shorts hold a 3.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFSW was 127.71K shares.

PFSW’s Market Performance

PFSW stocks went down by -0.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.20% and a quarterly performance of 8.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.40% for PFSweb Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 39.31% for PFSW stocks with a simple moving average of 49.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFSW stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for PFSW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PFSW in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on January 06th of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFSW reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for PFSW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 18th, 2019.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to PFSW, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 19th of the previous year.

PFSW Trading at 41.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.08% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +29.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFSW rose by +43.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.72. In addition, PFSweb Inc. saw 12.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFSW starting from WILLOUGHBY MICHAEL C, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $7.41 back on Mar 03. After this action, WILLOUGHBY MICHAEL C now owns 258,364 shares of PFSweb Inc., valued at $92,625 using the latest closing price.

WILLOUGHBY MICHAEL C, the CEO/President of PFSweb Inc., sale 482 shares at $6.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that WILLOUGHBY MICHAEL C is holding 270,864 shares at $3,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.57 for the present operating margin

+24.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for PFSweb Inc. stands at -1.61. The total capital return value is set at -1.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.65. Equity return is now at value -15.00, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Based on PFSweb Inc. (PFSW), the company’s capital structure generated 157.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.18. Total debt to assets is 38.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.