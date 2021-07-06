Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) went down by -13.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s stock price has collected -9.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/28/21 that Digital Brands Group, Inc. Announces Exercise and Closing of Remaining Over-Allotment Option
Is It Worth Investing in Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ :DBGI) Right Now?
Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Digital Brands Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
DBGI currently public float of 5.17M and currently shorts hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBGI was 5.89M shares.
DBGI’s Market Performance
The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.91% for Digital Brands Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.67% for DBGI stocks with a simple moving average of 33.39% for the last 200 days.
DBGI Trading at 33.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought DBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.87% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 18.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.98%, as shares surge +65.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days.
During the last 5 trading sessions, DBGI fell by -9.65%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.21. In addition, Digital Brands Group Inc. saw 45.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.