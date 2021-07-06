Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) went up by 8.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.00. Press Release reported on 06/17/21 that Bitfarms to Commence Trading on Nasdaq on June 21st
Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ :BITF) Right Now?
Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Bitfarms Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price from analysts is $6.62. BITF currently public float of 136.07M. Today, the average trading volume of BITF was 1.51M shares.
BITF’s Market Performance
BITF stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.28% and a quarterly performance of -22.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 763.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.73% for Bitfarms Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.72% for BITF stocks with a simple moving average of 40.31% for the last 200 days.
BITF Trading at -10.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.40% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%.
During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 113.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.