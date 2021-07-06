Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) went up by 9.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.28. The company’s stock price has collected 15.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/01/21 that Grid Dynamics Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GDYN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.80, which is -$0.77 below the current price. GDYN currently public float of 26.80M and currently shorts hold a 5.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDYN was 319.13K shares.

GDYN’s Market Performance

GDYN stocks went up by 15.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.83% and a quarterly performance of 31.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 169.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.73% for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.31% for GDYN stocks with a simple moving average of 59.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDYN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for GDYN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GDYN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $20 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDYN reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for GDYN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 15th, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to GDYN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

GDYN Trading at 28.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.70% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.57%, as shares surge +31.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDYN rose by +15.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +164.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.34. In addition, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. saw 63.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDYN starting from Kozyrkov Vadim, who sale 383 shares at the price of $17.30 back on Jun 15. After this action, Kozyrkov Vadim now owns 200,910 shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., valued at $6,626 using the latest closing price.

Klimoff Stan, the VP of Corporate Development of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $15.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Klimoff Stan is holding 95,459 shares at $47,238 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.06 for the present operating margin

+37.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. stands at -11.32. The total capital return value is set at -8.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.95. Equity return is now at value -6.80, with -6.30 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.11.