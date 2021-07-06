Eco Wave Power Global AB (WAVE) Just Got Our Attention

Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ:WAVE) went up by 73.18%.

Is It Worth Investing in Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ :WAVE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of WAVE was 8.35M shares.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAVE rose by +73.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Eco Wave Power Global AB saw 73.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WAVE

The total capital return value is set at -15.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.56.

Based on Eco Wave Power Global AB (WAVE), the company’s capital structure generated 13.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.59. Total debt to assets is 11.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.80.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.86.