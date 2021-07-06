Eco Wave Power Global AB (WAVE) Just Got Our Attention – News Heater
Home  »  Companies   »  Eco Wave Power Global AB (WAVE) Just Got Our Atten...

Eco Wave Power Global AB (WAVE) Just Got Our Attention

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on whatsapp

Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ:WAVE) went up by 73.18%.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Is It Worth Investing in Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ :WAVE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of WAVE was 8.35M shares.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAVE rose by +73.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Eco Wave Power Global AB saw 73.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WAVE

The total capital return value is set at -15.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.56.

Based on Eco Wave Power Global AB (WAVE), the company’s capital structure generated 13.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.59. Total debt to assets is 11.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.80.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.86.

Sign up for our FREE Newsletter and get:

  • Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning
  • Top Upgrades and Downgrades
  • Most Recent Insider Trades
  • Important Earnings To Watch

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign up for our FREE Newsletter and get:

  • Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning
  • Top Upgrades and Downgrades
  • Most Recent Insider Trades
  • Important Earnings To Watch
NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​

Heading

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Heading

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam