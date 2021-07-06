Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Kanzhun Limited (BZ)?

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) went down by -10.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.96. The company’s stock price has collected -13.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 11 min ago that Didi and Other U.S.-Listed Chinese Tech Companies Tumble

Is It Worth Investing in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ :BZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Kanzhun Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BZ currently public float of 48.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BZ was 2.97M shares.

BZ’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.01% for BZ stocks with a simple moving average of -15.01% for the last 200 days.

BZ Trading at -15.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.71% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZ fell by -13.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Kanzhun Limited saw -2.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.64 for the present operating margin

+87.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kanzhun Limited stands at -63.05. The total capital return value is set at -39.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.95.

Based on Kanzhun Limited (BZ), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.85.

The receivables turnover for the company is 19.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.76.