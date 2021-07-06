Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Cricut Inc. (CRCT)?

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) went down by -14.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.36. The company’s stock price has collected -16.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/11/21 that Logitech and Cricut Slide on Rating Cuts as Morgan Stanley Gets Cautious on Hardware

Is It Worth Investing in Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ :CRCT) Right Now?

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.05 x from its present earnings ratio.

CRCT currently public float of 14.76M and currently shorts hold a 11.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRCT was 819.06K shares.

CRCT’s Market Performance

CRCT stocks went down by -16.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.33% and a quarterly performance of 78.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.49% for Cricut Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.87% for CRCT stocks with a simple moving average of 27.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRCT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CRCT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CRCT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on June 11th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRCT reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for CRCT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 19th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to CRCT, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

CRCT Trading at 14.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.20%, as shares sank -5.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRCT fell by -16.46%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.01. In addition, Cricut Inc. saw 97.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRCT starting from Abdiel Capital Management, LLC, who purchase 394,793 shares at the price of $33.26 back on Jun 24. After this action, Abdiel Capital Management, LLC now owns 3,606,148 shares of Cricut Inc., valued at $13,129,481 using the latest closing price.

Abdiel Capital Management, LLC, the 10% Owner of Cricut Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $33.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Abdiel Capital Management, LLC is holding 3,211,355 shares at $16,515,000 based on the most recent closing price.