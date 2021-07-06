Agrify Corporation (AGFY) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) went up by 11.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.43. The company’s stock price has collected 10.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/24/21 that Agrify Expands Relationship with Current Customer Nevada Holistic Medicine, Further Increases Presence in Attractive Nevada Market

Is It Worth Investing in Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ :AGFY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Agrify Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00, which is $6.54 above the current price. AGFY currently public float of 14.94M and currently shorts hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGFY was 315.02K shares.

AGFY’s Market Performance

AGFY stocks went up by 10.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.07% and a quarterly performance of 7.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.09% for Agrify Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.23% for AGFY stocks with a simple moving average of 22.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGFY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for AGFY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGFY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $22 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGFY reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for AGFY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2021.

AGFY Trading at 43.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.89%, as shares surge +31.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGFY rose by +10.47%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.36. In addition, Agrify Corporation saw 13.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGFY

Equity return is now at value -59.20, with -42.80 for asset returns.