A Lesson to Learn: ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP)

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) went up by 7.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.57. The company’s stock price has collected 18.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/25/21 that ZipRecruiter Is Stock Set for a Promotion

Is It Worth Investing in ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE :ZIP) Right Now?

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for ZIPRECRUITER INC. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.80. ZIP currently public float of 61.36M and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZIP was 1.94M shares.

ZIP’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.71% for ZIPRECRUITER INC.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.85% for ZIP stocks with a simple moving average of 14.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ZIP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZIP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $30 based on the research report published on July 01st of the current year 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to ZIP, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on June 21st of the current year.

ZIP Trading at 14.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.49% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.84%, as shares surge +5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIP rose by +18.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.86. In addition, ZIPRECRUITER INC. saw 22.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIP starting from TRAVERS DAVID, who sale 19,411 shares at the price of $23.19 back on Jun 28. After this action, TRAVERS DAVID now owns 897,576 shares of ZIPRECRUITER INC., valued at $450,141 using the latest closing price.

SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F., the Chief Technology Officer of ZIPRECRUITER INC., sale 65,089 shares at $23.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F. is holding 72,411 shares at $1,499,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.77 for the present operating margin

+87.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZIPRECRUITER INC. stands at +15.07. The total capital return value is set at 75.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 70.58.

Based on ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP), the company’s capital structure generated 60.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.61.

The receivables turnover for the company is 17.94 and the total asset turnover is 2.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.