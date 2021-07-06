A Lesson to Learn: Alfi Inc. (ALF)

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) went up by 1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s stock price has collected -16.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/01/21 that Alfi Global Research Finds Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Advertising Market to Surpass $50 Billion by 2026

Is It Worth Investing in Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ :ALF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Alfi Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ALF currently public float of 4.39M and currently shorts hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALF was 21.21M shares.

ALF’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 27.60% for Alfi Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 57.13% for ALF stocks with a simple moving average of 134.03% for the last 200 days.

ALF Trading at 134.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.49%, as shares surge +348.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALF fell by -16.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.60. In addition, Alfi Inc. saw 390.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALF

The total capital return value is set at -67.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -176.04.

Based on Alfi Inc. (ALF), the company’s capital structure generated 448.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.76.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.