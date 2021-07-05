Why Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) went down by -3.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.28. The company’s stock price has collected -8.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/24/21 that Tuniu to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on June 3, 2021
Is It Worth Investing in Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ :TOUR) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOUR is at 2.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tuniu Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price from analysts is $7.06, which is $0.59 above the current price. TOUR currently public float of 33.06M and currently shorts hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOUR was 498.01K shares.
TOUR’s Market Performance
TOUR stocks went down by -8.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.20% and a quarterly performance of -34.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.56% for Tuniu Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.36% for TOUR stocks with a simple moving average of -6.00% for the last 200 days.
Analysts’ Opinion of TOUR
Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOUR reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for TOUR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2017.
TOUR Trading at -13.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought TOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.77% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares sank -20.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.41% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, TOUR fell by -8.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +125.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, Tuniu Corporation saw 26.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Stock Fundamentals for TOUR
Equity return is now at value -61.30, with -28.80 for asset returns.