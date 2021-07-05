Why KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) went down by -2.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.08. The company’s stock price has collected -9.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/18/21 that KemPharm Announces Exercise of Existing Warrants and Issuance of Warrants in Private Placement

Is It Worth Investing in KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ :KMPH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KMPH is at 3.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for KemPharm Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.00, which is $6.05 above the current price. KMPH currently public float of 24.56M and currently shorts hold a 16.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KMPH was 976.95K shares.

KMPH’s Market Performance

KMPH stocks went down by -9.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.67% and a quarterly performance of 30.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 179.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.16% for KemPharm Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.26% for KMPH stocks with a simple moving average of 22.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMPH stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for KMPH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KMPH in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMPH reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for KMPH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 25th, 2021.

KMPH Trading at 15.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares surge +14.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMPH fell by -9.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.75. In addition, KemPharm Inc. saw 15.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMPH starting from Clifton R. LaDuane, who purchase 75 shares at the price of $14.11 back on Jun 23. After this action, Clifton R. LaDuane now owns 3,350 shares of KemPharm Inc., valued at $1,058 using the latest closing price.

Mickle Travis C, the President & CEO of KemPharm Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $14.43 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Mickle Travis C is holding 119,507 shares at $21,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.98 for the present operating margin

+88.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for KemPharm Inc. stands at -96.03. The total capital return value is set at -99.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -311.14. Equity return is now at value 204.00, with -174.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.