Why Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) went down by -0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.05. The company’s stock price has collected -0.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/25/21 that Evoqua Water Technologies Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Is It Worth Investing in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE :AQUA) Right Now?

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AQUA is at 1.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.09, which is $0.45 above the current price. AQUA currently public float of 118.45M and currently shorts hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AQUA was 898.63K shares.

AQUA’s Market Performance

AQUA stocks went down by -0.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.52% and a quarterly performance of 21.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.33% for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.74% for AQUA stocks with a simple moving average of 24.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQUA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQUA stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for AQUA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AQUA in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $34 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AQUA reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for AQUA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 25th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to AQUA, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

AQUA Trading at 8.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQUA fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.93. In addition, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. saw 23.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQUA starting from Kohosek James M., who sale 49,575 shares at the price of $32.00 back on Jun 04. After this action, Kohosek James M. now owns 80,391 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., valued at $1,586,400 using the latest closing price.

Grieco Vincent, the EVP, GC & Secretary of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., sale 18,813 shares at $32.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04, which means that Grieco Vincent is holding 65,397 shares at $602,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQUA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.11 for the present operating margin

+32.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stands at +7.95. The total capital return value is set at 12.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.30. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA), the company’s capital structure generated 200.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.76. Total debt to assets is 52.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 192.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.