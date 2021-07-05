Why Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) went up by 1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.32. The company’s stock price has collected 3.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/02/21 that Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE :ARES) Right Now?

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARES is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Ares Management Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.56, which is -$0.61 below the current price. ARES currently public float of 119.76M and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARES was 1.14M shares.

ARES’s Market Performance

ARES stocks went up by 3.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.66% and a quarterly performance of 9.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.94% for Ares Management Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.88% for ARES stocks with a simple moving average of 30.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARES stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ARES by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARES in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $68 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARES reach a price target of $59, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for ARES stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 29th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to ARES, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

ARES Trading at 15.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.04% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +14.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.11. In addition, Ares Management Corporation saw 38.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from BUSH ANTOINETTE COOK, who purchase 5,106 shares at the price of $58.79 back on Jun 14. After this action, BUSH ANTOINETTE COOK now owns 12,395 shares of Ares Management Corporation, valued at $300,182 using the latest closing price.

McFerran Michael R, the COO & CFO of Ares Management Corporation, sale 100,000 shares at $55.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that McFerran Michael R is holding 862,540 shares at $5,523,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.20 for the present operating margin

+71.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Management Corporation stands at +8.54. The total capital return value is set at 1.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.34. Equity return is now at value 25.70, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Management Corporation (ARES), the company’s capital structure generated 913.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.13. Total debt to assets is 71.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,206.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.