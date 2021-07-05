We Analyzed the Future Direction of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII), Here is What We Found

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) went down by -0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.70. The company’s stock price has collected 3.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/29/21 that Rent-A-Center Raises Nearly $175,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Is It Worth Investing in Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ :RCII) Right Now?

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCII is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Rent-A-Center Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.00, which is $16.17 above the current price. RCII currently public float of 60.55M and currently shorts hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCII was 680.64K shares.

RCII’s Market Performance

RCII stocks went up by 3.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.80% and a quarterly performance of -7.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 101.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.14% for Rent-A-Center Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.54% for RCII stocks with a simple moving average of 14.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCII stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for RCII by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RCII in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $58 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCII reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for RCII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2020.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to RCII, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

RCII Trading at -7.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -10.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCII rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.28. In addition, Rent-A-Center Inc. saw 40.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCII starting from FADEL MITCHELL E, who sale 500 shares at the price of $64.11 back on Jun 14. After this action, FADEL MITCHELL E now owns 357,475 shares of Rent-A-Center Inc., valued at $32,055 using the latest closing price.

Short Maureen B, the CFO of Rent-A-Center Inc., sale 22,725 shares at $65.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Short Maureen B is holding 79,989 shares at $1,477,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.73 for the present operating margin

+36.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rent-A-Center Inc. stands at +7.40. The total capital return value is set at 26.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.94. Equity return is now at value 34.10, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII), the company’s capital structure generated 80.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.56. Total debt to assets is 27.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.