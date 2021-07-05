We Analyzed the Future Direction of Kirby Corporation (KEX), Here is What We Found

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) went down by -0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.60. The company’s stock price has collected -3.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/30/21 that Kirby Corporation Announces Date for 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in Kirby Corporation (NYSE :KEX) Right Now?

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KEX is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Kirby Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.67, which is $6.43 above the current price. KEX currently public float of 59.46M and currently shorts hold a 3.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KEX was 376.27K shares.

KEX’s Market Performance

KEX stocks went down by -3.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.45% and a quarterly performance of -0.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.86% for Kirby Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.23% for KEX stocks with a simple moving average of 9.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEX

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEX reach a price target of $54, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for KEX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18th, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to KEX, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on April 16th of the previous year.

KEX Trading at -6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -10.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEX fell by -3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.01. In addition, Kirby Corporation saw 17.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEX starting from Waterman William M., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $66.11 back on Jun 03. After this action, Waterman William M. now owns 82,249 shares of Kirby Corporation, valued at $1,652,730 using the latest closing price.

Grzebinski David W, the President & CEO of Kirby Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $69.59 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Grzebinski David W is holding 63,836 shares at $208,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.48 for the present operating margin

+20.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kirby Corporation stands at -12.55. The total capital return value is set at 2.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.68.

Based on Kirby Corporation (KEX), the company’s capital structure generated 53.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.06. Total debt to assets is 28.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.