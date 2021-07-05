We Analyzed the Future Direction of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR), Here is What We Found

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) went up by 0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.54. The company’s stock price has collected 2.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/02/21 that Xometry Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE :BR) Right Now?

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BR is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $175.83, which is $11.42 above the current price. BR currently public float of 115.31M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BR was 482.07K shares.

BR’s Market Performance

BR stocks went up by 2.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.66% and a quarterly performance of 3.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.24% for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.39% for BR stocks with a simple moving average of 9.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BR stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BR in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $176 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BR reach a price target of $175. The rating they have provided for BR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

BR Trading at 2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares surge +2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BR rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.75. In addition, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. saw 7.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BR starting from Matlin Laura, who sale 1,369 shares at the price of $160.05 back on May 20. After this action, Matlin Laura now owns 6,295 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., valued at $219,104 using the latest closing price.

AMSTERDAM ADAM D, the Corporate Vice President of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., sale 20,936 shares at $148.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that AMSTERDAM ADAM D is holding 14,980 shares at $3,108,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.24 for the present operating margin

+30.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. stands at +9.91. The total capital return value is set at 26.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.46. Equity return is now at value 35.70, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR), the company’s capital structure generated 156.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.06. Total debt to assets is 43.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.