Wall Street Pummels Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) After Recent Earnings Report

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $271.87. The company's stock price has collected -1.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ :WLTW) Right Now?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WLTW is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $265.83, which is $35.45 above the current price. WLTW currently public float of 128.26M and currently shorts hold a 5.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WLTW was 1.04M shares.

WLTW’s Market Performance

WLTW stocks went down by -1.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.45% and a quarterly performance of -1.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.14% for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.07% for WLTW stocks with a simple moving average of 3.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WLTW

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to WLTW, setting the target price at $202 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

WLTW Trading at -7.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -10.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLTW fell by -1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $240.12. In addition, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company saw 9.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WLTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.09 for the present operating margin

+76.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stands at +10.63. The total capital return value is set at 8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.04. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW), the company’s capital structure generated 62.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.34. Total debt to assets is 17.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.25.