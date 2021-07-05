The Chart for New Relic Inc. (NEWR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) went up by 1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.10. The company’s stock price has collected -3.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/25/21 that New Relic Appoints RK Mahendran, Partner at HMI Capital, as Director

Is It Worth Investing in New Relic Inc. (NYSE :NEWR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEWR is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for New Relic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.60, which is $2.33 above the current price. NEWR currently public float of 50.51M and currently shorts hold a 9.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEWR was 670.64K shares.

NEWR’s Market Performance

NEWR stocks went down by -3.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.86% and a quarterly performance of 7.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for New Relic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.59% for NEWR stocks with a simple moving average of 5.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEWR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NEWR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NEWR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $76 based on the research report published on February 05th of the current year 2021.

NEWR Trading at 4.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +7.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWR fell by -3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.58. In addition, New Relic Inc. saw 2.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEWR starting from Cirne Lewis, who sale 501 shares at the price of $63.14 back on Jun 02. After this action, Cirne Lewis now owns 5,684,974 shares of New Relic Inc., valued at $31,633 using the latest closing price.

Cirne Lewis, the CEO of New Relic Inc., sale 11,001 shares at $62.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Cirne Lewis is holding 5,685,475 shares at $686,719 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.50 for the present operating margin

+72.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Relic Inc. stands at -28.85. The total capital return value is set at -18.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.42. Equity return is now at value -47.40, with -14.70 for asset returns.

Based on New Relic Inc. (NEWR), the company’s capital structure generated 124.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.54. Total debt to assets is 36.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.