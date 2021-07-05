SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) went down by -1.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.08. The company’s stock price has collected -5.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/26/21 that SOC Telemed Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ :TLMD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for SOC Telemed Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.75, which is $3.95 above the current price. TLMD currently public float of 43.54M and currently shorts hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TLMD was 603.36K shares.

TLMD’s Market Performance

TLMD stocks went down by -5.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.18% and a quarterly performance of -8.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.25% for SOC Telemed Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.29% for TLMD stocks with a simple moving average of -27.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLMD stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for TLMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TLMD in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $8 based on the research report published on May 28th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TLMD reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for TLMD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 16th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to TLMD, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

TLMD Trading at -14.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares sank -0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLMD fell by -5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.00. In addition, SOC Telemed Inc. saw -27.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TLMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.61 for the present operating margin

+30.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for SOC Telemed Inc. stands at -85.95. The total capital return value is set at -23.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.48.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.