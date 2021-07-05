SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) went down by -1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $206.26. The company’s stock price has collected 1.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/04/21 that SiteOne Landscape Supply to Participate in Baird’s 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Is It Worth Investing in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE :SITE) Right Now?

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SITE is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $189.29, which is $19.02 above the current price. SITE currently public float of 43.93M and currently shorts hold a 7.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SITE was 449.45K shares.

SITE’s Market Performance

SITE stocks went up by 1.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.70% and a quarterly performance of -3.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.88% for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.31% for SITE stocks with a simple moving average of 8.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SITE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SITE stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for SITE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SITE in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $207 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SITE reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for SITE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 15th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to SITE, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

SITE Trading at -2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +5.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SITE rose by +1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.84. In addition, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. saw 7.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SITE starting from Weller Greg, who sale 3,200 shares at the price of $160.86 back on Jun 17. After this action, Weller Greg now owns 10,260 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc., valued at $514,752 using the latest closing price.

BLACK DOUG, the CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc., sale 17,397 shares at $160.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that BLACK DOUG is holding 378,777 shares at $2,794,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SITE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.36 for the present operating margin

+30.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. stands at +4.49. The total capital return value is set at 13.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.06. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Based on SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE), the company’s capital structure generated 71.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.67. Total debt to assets is 33.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.