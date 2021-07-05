SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) went up by 0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $328.37. The company’s stock price has collected 1.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/11/21 that SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Is It Worth Investing in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ :SBAC) Right Now?

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 272.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBAC is at 0.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for SBA Communications Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $336.32, which is $14.94 above the current price. SBAC currently public float of 108.12M and currently shorts hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBAC was 630.02K shares.

SBAC’s Market Performance

SBAC stocks went up by 1.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.33% and a quarterly performance of 13.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.51% for SBA Communications Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.31% for SBAC stocks with a simple moving average of 12.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBAC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SBAC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SBAC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $337 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBAC reach a price target of $335. The rating they have provided for SBAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 12th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to SBAC, setting the target price at $313 in the report published on March 26th of the current year.

SBAC Trading at 6.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBAC rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $319.17. In addition, SBA Communications Corporation saw 14.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBAC starting from Ciarfella Mark R, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $320.01 back on Jun 10. After this action, Ciarfella Mark R now owns 20,980 shares of SBA Communications Corporation, valued at $1,920,060 using the latest closing price.

Krouse George R Jr, the Director of SBA Communications Corporation, sale 471 shares at $318.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Krouse George R Jr is holding 10,153 shares at $150,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.28 for the present operating margin

+42.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for SBA Communications Corporation stands at +1.16. The total capital return value is set at 7.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with 1.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.