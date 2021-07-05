Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) went up by 1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.22. The company’s stock price has collected 0.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/10/21 that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results and Declares Fiscal Year 2021 Third Quarter Distribution of $0.29 Per Share

Is It Worth Investing in Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ :GBDC) Right Now?

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Golub Capital BDC Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.50, which is $0.32 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of GBDC was 556.55K shares.

GBDC’s Market Performance

GBDC stocks went up by 0.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.24% and a quarterly performance of 4.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.56% for Golub Capital BDC Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.39% for GBDC stocks with a simple moving average of 7.83% for the last 200 days.

GBDC Trading at 0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBDC rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.60. In addition, Golub Capital BDC Inc. saw 10.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBDC starting from Golub Lawrence E, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $15.44 back on Jun 30. After this action, Golub Lawrence E now owns 2,283,401 shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc., valued at $77,214 using the latest closing price.

Golub Lawrence E, the Chairman of Golub Capital BDC Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $15.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Golub Lawrence E is holding 2,278,401 shares at $77,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.83 for the present operating margin

+75.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golub Capital BDC Inc. stands at +17.14. The total capital return value is set at 3.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.25.

Based on Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC), the company’s capital structure generated 84.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.71. Total debt to assets is 45.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.