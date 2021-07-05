Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Cadiz Inc. (CDZI)

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) went up by 0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.49. The company’s stock price has collected 9.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/01/21 that Cadiz Completes Acquisition of 220-Mile Pipeline Asset

Is It Worth Investing in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ :CDZI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDZI is at -0.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cadiz Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.50. CDZI currently public float of 34.49M and currently shorts hold a 7.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDZI was 274.69K shares.

CDZI’s Market Performance

CDZI stocks went up by 9.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.28% and a quarterly performance of 50.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.32% for Cadiz Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.97% for CDZI stocks with a simple moving average of 33.32% for the last 200 days.

CDZI Trading at 15.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +9.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDZI rose by +9.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.23. In addition, Cadiz Inc. saw 35.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CDZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2172.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cadiz Inc. stands at -6990.20. The total capital return value is set at -16.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.40. Equity return is now at value 109.30, with -30.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 836.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.