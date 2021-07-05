Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Just Got Our Attention

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) went up by 1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.05. The company’s stock price has collected 3.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/16/21 that Power Integrations Incorporates Lossless Zero-Cross Detection and X-Capacitor Discharge into New LinkSwitch-TNZ Offline Switcher ICs

Is It Worth Investing in Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ :POWI) Right Now?

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for POWI is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Power Integrations Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $94.83, which is $11.3 above the current price. POWI currently public float of 60.05M and currently shorts hold a 3.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POWI was 305.11K shares.

POWI’s Market Performance

POWI stocks went up by 3.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.31% and a quarterly performance of -1.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.34% for Power Integrations Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.10% for POWI stocks with a simple moving average of 8.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POWI stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for POWI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for POWI in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $100 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POWI reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for POWI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 28th, 2020.

POWI Trading at 3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POWI rose by +3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.14. In addition, Power Integrations Inc. saw 2.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POWI starting from Bailey Doug, who sale 8,830 shares at the price of $80.60 back on May 06. After this action, Bailey Doug now owns 111,865 shares of Power Integrations Inc., valued at $711,698 using the latest closing price.

Barsan Radu, the VP of Technology, Engineering of Power Integrations Inc., sale 3,250 shares at $84.34 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Barsan Radu is holding 49,150 shares at $274,106 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.43 for the present operating margin

+49.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Power Integrations Inc. stands at +14.58. The total capital return value is set at 9.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.19. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Power Integrations Inc. (POWI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.22. Total debt to assets is 1.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.62.