Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) went down by -4.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.40. The company’s stock price has collected -6.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/30/21 that Nemaura Medical Announces Presentation on its Licensed Why WAIT Program During the American Diabetes Association 81st Annual Scientific Sessions

Is It Worth Investing in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :NMRD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NMRD is at -0.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Nemaura Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $5.49 above the current price. NMRD currently public float of 8.80M and currently shorts hold a 10.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NMRD was 1.91M shares.

NMRD’s Market Performance

NMRD stocks went down by -6.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.61% and a quarterly performance of 28.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.64% for Nemaura Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.64% for NMRD stocks with a simple moving average of 46.01% for the last 200 days.

NMRD Trading at -9.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.93%, as shares sank -36.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRD fell by -6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +139.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.41. In addition, Nemaura Medical Inc. saw 152.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NMRD

The total capital return value is set at -28.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.71. Equity return is now at value -78.50, with -31.30 for asset returns.

Based on Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD), the company’s capital structure generated 298.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.89. Total debt to assets is 70.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 229.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.66.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.29.